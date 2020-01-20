Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Jamb 2020: Jamb Mock exam Slip Reprinting: Centre, Venue and Time – The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board JAMB introduced the mock examination a few years back to help prepare candidates for the JAMB UTME Examination. JAMB Mock is not compulsory for all candidates because it is a preparatory examination for candidates who have no idea on how to write JAMB examination and the computer-based test CBT – Take online CBT test here!

It is observed that most candidates have no knowledge about computer or lack technical know-how on a computer, and this is why the CBT mock Examination was introduced to prepare candidates and to know the readiness of candidate on the exams.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has set the 18th of February 2020 for UTME Mock Examination, thereby candidates who apply for mock during the UTME JAMB registration should get ready for the exams on the stipulated date.

Candidates are advised to print their Mock Examination slips before the 18th of February 2020 for them to know their respective Centres, venues and time of their Exams as all candidates will be writing on the 18th of February 2020.

Candidates are to check the respective Emails they used for registration to print their Mock slip to know their various centers and venues and time of writing. They are advised to check both the inbox and spam of theirs mails to get theirs slips printed. Candidates who did not receive mail from JAMB are advised to visit nearby CBT Centre or Café to get their slips printed.