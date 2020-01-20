Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Fresh Graduate recruitment 2020

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Production Chemist – Forcados Oil Terminal Supervisor

Reference ID: 131446BR_EN

Location: Forcados (Nigeria)

Employment Type: Full Time

Experience level: Experienced Professionals

The Role

If you’re a talented production chemist who’s gained some valuable experience in the chemistry solutions in Forcados Oil Terminal, this role could offer you the chance to drive social and environmental change.

Where you fit in

We work as one team and are committed to excellence. We are accountable for our work and above all, we work hard to get the job done. We are passionate about innovation and driving positive change.

What’s the role?

On a day-to-day basis, your role will be to provide first line chemistry solutions in Forcados oil terminal (FOT) operations and provide fit-for-purpose Production Chemistry lab analytical services for the West Asset.

You’ll be expected to:

Supervise activities in FOT lab and mini-labs in Tunu, Otumara and North Bank to deliver quality data for Wells Reservoir and Facility Management.

Provide analytical services to support hydrocarbon processing and crude sales;

Support terminal export capability through treatment and disposal of produced water;

Maintain technical integrity and sustain ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation and embed Ensure Quality Product mandatory process;

Support Green House Gas sampling and data acquisition for reasonable assurance compliance;

Provide process chemistry expertise to mitigate solids deposition and ensure flow assurance.

On a wider level, you’ll be supervising lab chemistry operations where you will be managing the lab and field chemistry operations while delivering high quality data and maintaining applicable certifications for all labs in the West Asset.

Requirements

What we need from you:

We’re keen to hear from passionate individuals who possess good leadership, investigative and interpersonal skills. A professional with awareness of relevant safety procedures, practices and statutory requirements. Beyond that, we’d hope to see the following on your CV: University graduate in Sciences; preferably Chemistry; Significant experience in cognate E&P experience in oilfield production chemistry; Good understanding of oil and gas export terminal operations, hydrocarbon value chain, emulsion and produced water treatment; Work schedule: 14/14. Minimum of 5 years cognate experience in Process Chemistry and Flow Assurance within the oil & gas industry.



Application Closing Date

16th February, 2020.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

