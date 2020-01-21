Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

N-power 2016 beneficiaries to get permanent job as exit packages – Batch ‘A’ beneficiaries will soon become bread winners of their families in no distance time – Apply for 2020 npower here!

Many of N-power beneficiaries of the 2016 batch were in joyous mood yesterday as their long awaited dreams and prayers were answered.

As part of the federal government efforts to absorb the 2016 N-power beneficiaries, transition icon featured community police was created to know the views of the concerned beneficiaries then, after some months, the icon was not there again.

Initially, some of the batch A beneficiary wanted to be used as full time teachers and the rest as community police but operation Amotekun introduced by south-west states did not allow it to see the light of the day.

The minister of justice and Attorney-General of the Federation Abubarka Malawi threw a legal spanner on the introduction of the group and termed it illegal and assured the representatives of 2016 beneficiaries that visited him in his office Abuja today that the federal government is ready to absorb them despite the fact that community police as earlier promised wasn’t given the maximum support as evidenced by creation of Amotekun by the six south west state governors cut it short abruptly.