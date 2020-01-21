Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Recruitment: Thousands Storm EFCC Office in Ibadan – The peaceful atmosphere known around the EFCC operational office at Iyaganku GRA, Ibadan was yesterday shattered by a crowd of job seekers hoping to meet the recruitment deadline

There were no fewer than a thousand people applying for positions advertised by the EFCC.

This writer witnessed the chaos as candidates clutching envelopes run helter skelter to get information and submit their documents.

An applicant who simply gave her name as Maria told the writer that she came from Ondo. She hinted that there are three States under the Ibadan operational office and that they were not informed of the deadline till yesterday.

Another applicant, Femi expressed his frustration. The young man disclosed he arrived Ibadan from Lagos this morning. He said his thought was that they would submit all their documents online, but to his dismay he got a message yesterday that the recruitment exercise would end at the close of work today.

The writer noticed armed policemen arranging the applicants into a single file while barking out instructions to them.