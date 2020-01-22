Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Jamb registration: Why many CBT Center operators may go to jail – Operators of computer based centers (CBT) across the country risks jail term in the course of 2020 registration of Unified Matriculation Examination (UTME) and direct entry (DE), Financial Watch can report.

FINANCIAL WATCH gathered the Registrar of JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede on Tuesday hinted that official found selling the 2020 UTME forms to applicants above the official price of N4,000 would be arrested and prosecuted by the personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

He said that candidates charged above the approved fee by any selling outlet including private Computer Based Test (CBT) centres and banks were advised to report to the nearest NSCDC office.

Professor Oloyede, who made the remarks at an interactive meeting with stakeholders at the NSCDC Headquarters in Abuja today, said the N3,290 out of the N4,000 paid by applicant was for the form, N500 for booklet while N210 was deducted as bank charge.

The registrar said, so far one bank as well as several CBT centres and schools in Anambra, Delta, Bayelsa, Enugu, Rivers and Adamawa were found to have increased the amount and that punitive measures were taken against them.

One suspect, allegedly selling forms above N4,000 in Warri, Delta state was paraded at the event. In his remarks, NSCDC Commandant-General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, said state commandants involved in the UTME exercise who violated the trust reposed in them would have themselves to blame.

He said, “Nigerians have confidence in you, don’t betray it. If you mess up, I will send you out.”