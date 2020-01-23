Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How to Apply Online for Visa Lottery Application Form 2020/2021 – Visa Lottery, Visa Lottery Application 2020, Visa Lottery Application Guide 2020, How to Apply for Visa Lottery 2020/2021. This guide will enlighten you on everything about VISA lottery application form and guide 2020.

This article basically explains ways to apply for Visa lottery as a Nigerian. Amongst other things, it would point out visas of all sorts issued by countries around the world.

Consequently, if you have been seeking a way to apply for Australian, Canadian and United States, Malaysian and many other countries Visa Lotteries, this article would address it all.

A lot of Nigerians, citizens of other African countries and generally countries with developing economies are eager and have to need to get Visas to developed countries of the world. Countries like the U.S, Canada, Australia and Malaysia.

This is to enable them to secure a much better living and working conditions and future for themselves and their families outside the shores of Africa.

Nigerians and residents of these developing countries certainly understand the reasons for this. The economic hardship, poor governance, poor health provision services, poor and epileptic power supply and inhuman rights that’s sweeping across and prevalent in most African countries.

This and plenty of area unit most reasons there has been progressively high person within the yearly VISA program.

Eligibility for Visa Lottery Application.

Please note that some countries aren’t allowed to use sure enough VISA Lotteries however once your country is allowed rather like Nigeria then even though you’re unwed, Married, Divorced, Widowed, or lawfully Separated you’ll be able to still apply.

Types of Visa Application Forms.

The following classes of visas are issued by most countries:

Study visa

Skilled employee visa

Tourist visa

Visitor visa

Business Visa

Farm Worker visa

Pilgrimage visa

Diplomat visa

Transit visa, Etc.

United States Visa Lottery Application Guide.

The North American country is a diverse and interest country and a most of the people resident in the country along with her voters enjoy arguable the best standards of living in the whole world. Doctors , Nurses, Engineers, Lawyers and different technicians and professional earn higher salaries.

Before you’ll be able to submit an application which is successful for U.S Visa Lotteries, you wish is of essence to ensure and crosscheck if your country allowed to participate that year on the official website https://www.dvlottery.state.gov/

You can also contact the U.S.A embassy in Nigeria to get answers to your questions.

Canadian Visa Lottery Application.

Please note that there is no such process or program as the Canadian visa lottery. plenty of websites are advertising fake information concerning visa lottery by the Canadian government. However, Lajos Arendas, the Canadian Deputy diplomat in Nigeria has said the subsequent:

‘This is fake info. In fact, the U.S. won’t to have, and maybe still do, however North American nation doesn’t have a visa lottery programme’.

As so much as i do know, it’s ne’er existed in Canada. At-least, never in my 24-year career. It’s like some individuals are spreading false information, and these may well be an organized crime gang which are into fraud.

The one issue you may tell the general public is that you simply contacted Maine and that I firmly explicit that there’s no such issue as a Canadian Visa Lottery,’’ he said.

This is enough proof that there is no such thing as the Canadian Visa lottery.

Australia Visa Lottery Portal.

Australia is nation with so much opportunities. of recent, there has been high demand for professional employees thanks to the ever increasing numbers of companies setting up their firms in Australia. Australia has create an enabling environment which is hospitable for foreigners with the need to come back over and do legitimate business within the country.

Of recent we’ve seen immigration upsurge from the various of European countries, even Americans have been migrating to Australia for a much better pay and living condition.

If you actually need to travel outside your country and earn hard cash then the best country to suggest to you is Australia . To seek out additional concerning the Australian VISA program visit her official web site http://www.border.gov.au/ or http://www.immi.gov.au/

Required Information.

– FULL NAME;

– DATE OF BIRTH – Day, Month, Year;

– GENDER – Male or Female;

– BIRTH CITY;

– BIRTH COUNTRY – The name of the country that is currently in use for the place where you were born;

– COUNTRY OF ELIGIBILITY;

– ENTRY PHOTOGRAPH(S) – All photographs used must be recent, family or group photos are not allowed;

– MAILING ADDRESS;

– COUNTRY WHERE YOU LIVE TODAY;

– PHONE NUMBER –Put an active phone line;

– E-MAIL ADDRESS –Put an active email address;

– WHAT IS THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF EDUCATION YOU HAVE ACHIEVED, AS OF TODAY? It is important to statevwhich one of the following represents your own highest level of educational achievement:

(1) Primary school only,

(2) High school, no degree,

(3) High school degree,

(4) Vocational school,

(5) Some university courses,

(6) University degree,

(7) Some graduate level courses, (8) Master degree,

(9) Some doctorate level courses, and

(10) Doctorate degree

– MARITAL STATUS – Unmarried, Married, Divorced, Widowed, or Legally Separated

– NUMBER OF CHILDREN– Total number of children.

– SPOUSE INFORMATION – Name, D.O.B, Gender, City/Town of Birth, Country of Birth, and Photograph.

– CHILDREN INFORMATION – Name, D.O.B, Gender, City/Town of Birth, Country of Birth, and Photograph.

Care must be taken to follow the instructions so as not to invalidate your application.

Frequently Asked Questions.

Is Nigeria always eligible for these Visa Lottery Programs?

Currently Nigeria is eligible but note that this might change at any point so it is advisable to visit the country of interest’s immigration website. to check eligibility anytime you wish to apply.

