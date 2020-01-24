Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

CBN N10,000,000 collateral free loan: See where to pick the forms across Nigeria – If you read my previous post, i spoke about CBN’s N10million naira collateral free loan and how to access it, the forms can be gotten from Entrepreneurship Development Centers EDC’s across Nigeria, after you would have gone through training with them, below is an approved list of EDC’s centers across Nigeria – Apply for loan here!

If you missed the story, and you want to access the collateral free loan, you can read it via this link

List of CBN approved Entrepreneurship Development Centers in Nigeria ( CBN EdC Centers in Nigeria)

CBN-EDC, PortHarcourt (South South)

Website: www.ssedc.org

30 Trans-Woji road, Grace plaza, by Slaughter Bridge Woji Town,

Port Harcourt, Rivers State

CBN-EDC, Ibadan (South West)

Website: www.edcsouthwest.org

Address: Old SDSTC (Oyo Oodua Skill Acquisition Centre Premises),

Samonda, along Sango-UI Road,

Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.

CBN-EDC, Enugu (South East)

Address: Ebenezer Villa Suite

8, Ogenyi Close, Off Cornerstone Avenue

Off Nike Lake Resort Road,

Enugu, Enugu State.

CBN-EDC, Maiduguri (North East)

website : edcnortheast.com.ng

Address: Old Informatics Institute, Njimtillo, Kano Road,

Maiduguri, Borno State

CBN-EDC, Kano (North West)

Address: Murtala Muhammed Library Complex,

Kano, Kano State

CBN-EDC, Makurdi (North Central)

Off Jonah Jang Crescent,

Near Federal Secretariat,

Makurdi, Benue State.

CBN-EDC, Minna (North Central)

Address: Minna Innovation Institute,

Behind Niger State Sharia Commission,

Justice Ndajiwo Drive,

Minna, Niger State.

You can get more contact addresses of Entrepreneurship development centres in Nigeria at https://www.boi.ng/edcpartners/