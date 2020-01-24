Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

China visa application portal for Nigerians [bio.visaforchina.org] – China conjures up images of eastern culture, temples, delicious wontons, and the history of the monarchic and dynastic rule. Fly to this ancient country to experience its profound history and also see what its bright future has in store! Get ready to explore the best of China, with this step-by-step guide on how to apply for a China tourist visa. We’ve included everything you need to know to make sure you’re thoroughly prepared for the application process. For more updates on visa application guides for other countries click here.

Nigerian passport holders do require a tourist visa to enter China. You will need to apply at the China Visa Application Centre (CVAC) in Abuja or Lagos. Always apply for your China visa at least 30 days before your departure date to allow for ample processing time.

Please check your eligibility before beginning the application process and submit your application well in advance of your flight departure. Once you have your visa, all that’s left to do is pack your bags!

Please note this process is applicable to Nigerian passport holders.

Types of Visas

Tourist Visa (L-Visa) – For travel to China for holidays, sightseeing, and visiting family and friends.

Single-Entry Tourist Visa – You are only granted entry once into China and it is valid for 3-6 months. The duration of stay for a single-entry visa is generally 30 days (based on the Chinese embassy’s discretion).

– You are only granted entry once into China and it is valid for 3-6 months. The duration of stay for a single-entry visa is generally 30 days (based on the Chinese embassy’s discretion). Double- Entry Tourist Visa – You can enter China twice and it is valid for 6 months. The duration of your stay in China is 30 days per entry.

You can enter China twice and it is valid for 6 months. The duration of your stay in China is 30 days per entry. Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa – This tourist visa affords you multiple entries and it is valid for up to 1 year. Each entry is issued for a stay of up to 60 days.

Visa Processing Time

The processing time for a China visa is four working days (subject to the visa officer’s decision), but you are encouraged to apply at least 30 days before your flight departure, but not earlier than three months.

Visa Costs

Visa Category Visa Cost Single-Entry Visa ₦14,000 Double-Entry Visa ₦21,000 Multiple-Entry Visa For 6 Months ₦28,000 Multiple-Entry Visa For 1 Year ₦42,000

Expedited Service Fee

For an urgent visa, you can make use of the expedited service at an additional fee.

Visa Processing Time Expedited Service Cost Pick up in 3-4 days ₦9,500 Pick up on the same or second day ₦14,000

You must pay the appropriate China visa fee at the cashier located at the CVAC. The Visa Centre accepts cash, debit cards and credit cards.

Note: Prices are listed as per exchange rate and are subject to change.

China Visa Requirements

Passport – Your original passport with at least six months validity and two blank visa pages; including one photocopy of your passport’s data and photo page.

China visa application form – Download the application form, fill it out manually and sign it. (Take the completed application form along to the Visa Centre to submit your application).

One recently taken passport photo – full face, front view, bare-head, and against a light background (size: 48 x 33mm). Follow the Chinese Embassy photo guidelines.

Proof of legal status (only required if you’re not applying for the China visa in your country of citizenship).

Details of your visit to China: confirmed return ticket, proof of hotel reservation, etc.

If you’re going to stay with family or friends in China and cannot present the hotel confirmation, you need to provide an invitation letter. The letter must include the following:

Your personal information: name, gender, and date of birth

Details of your planned trip to China: arrival and departure dates, place(s) to be visited, accommodation arrangements etc.

Information of the inviting party: name(s), contact number, address, and relationship to you

If necessary, the consular officer may request you to provide additional documents or require an interview.

Where to Apply

All China visa applications must be done at the China Visa Application Centres. You’ll find two located in Abuja and Lagos.

China Visa Application Process:

Schedule an appointment to submit your application

Once at the CVAC, scan your passport upon arrival

Get a queue number for the submission of your application

When your number is called, submit your application at the counter

Receive a payment notice and pay the necessary fees at the cashier

You will receive a pick-up form (a receipt detailing the information of your application and the expected date for your passport collection)

Track the status of your China visa application via the CVAC’s website

Please note: The consular officer has the final say on whether or not to grant your China visa as well as its validity, duration of stay and number of entries with regard to the specific conditions of the applicants.

Abuja

Address: China Visa Application CentrePlot 472, AO Cadastral Zone, Constitution Ave, Central Business District, Abuja Contact: +234 [email protected] Business Hours: Monday-Friday, 09:00-16:00

Lagos

Address: China Visa Application CentreChurch Gate Towers, PC 30, Churchgate Street, Victoria Island, Lagos Contact: [email protected] Business Hours: Monday-Friday, 09:00-16:00

Where to Print Documents and Photos

Abuja

CrossHatch Media Limited

Address: 765 Samuel Ademulegun Ave, Central Business Dis, Abuja Contact: Business Hours: Monday-Friday, 08:30-18:00

Lagos

Elroy Cyber Café

Address: Adeyemo Alakija Street, Victoria Island, Lagos Contact: Business Hours: Monday-Saturday, 08:00-19:00

Ready for your China visa application process after reading through this informative guide? Once you have your China visa, you'll be on your way to visiting incredible icons of the Far East, including the Great Wall of China and the Forbidden City in Beijing.