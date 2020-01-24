Complete guide on How to Apply for Brunei Student Visa from Nigeria (2020)

Complete guide on How to Apply for Brunei Student Visa from Nigeria (2019) – You will need a Brunei student visa to study in Brunei. You want to study in Brunei or you need information about how to enter Brunei legally, this article will definitely give you all you need. All you have to do is read to the end. Most questions that you have in mind about getting your Brunei student Visa from Nigeria will be the focus of this article – click here for more visa application guide to other countries.

I know you have a lot of questions on your mind and am going to attempt all of them. This article will be relevant for you if you are searching for how can i get Brunei working visa in Nigeria, Brunei Embassy address in Abuja, relocating to Brunei from Nigeria, Brunei Embassy in Lagos, Nigerian student in Brunei and how to get Brunei visa from Nigeria. You should just keep reading. Brunei visa application is not as hard as you might think. Stay with me as I walk you through.

From my previous articles, you might be interested to read about how to get a student visa for Countries like: US, UK, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Belarus, Thailand, Ukraine, India, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Austria, Malta, Kenya, South Africa, Lithuania, Georgia and others I will stay to the course of this article without diversion. The reason we are here is to talk about how to get a Brunei student visa from Nigeria. Let get on it.

Study in Brunei Overview

Brunei is a very small country in South East Asia located in the island of Borneo. It’s almost completely surrounded by Malaysia on one side and the South Sea of Z China on the other. This country of just under just over 400,000 inhabitants is popular for its diverse rainforest, a natural habitat of several exotic wildlife and beautiful beaches.

Applying For Brunei Student Visa

Brunei is one of the countries that will treat you as an offender if you are found without a Valid visa. This means that before you can enter into Brunei, you will need to apply for a visa. Another point is that you will need a reason to travel to Brunei. Either for business, vacation, work, on transit, as a tourist or as a student. You will need a visa corresponding to the purpose you are going to Brunei. In this case, you are going to study. The visa you will need is Brunei student visa.

I will like to tell you at this point that you shouldn’t pay any sel claim online agent will tell you they will process your visa for you while you sit at home. They will only disappear once you pay them. There has been stories upon stories of people who struggled to gather some money for visa processing only to pay a guy the bump on somewhere online and watch as the money vanish. You can actually do it by yourself.

Processing Brunei Student Visa

All international students coming to Brunei must obtain a visa that allows them to live and study in Brunei. To be admitted to study in Brunei, is not only about enough funds, one must be a high achiever academically. The officials will properly examine International students past academic records to make sure they meet the standards on ground.

Selected students must also pass an entrance exam relating to the chosen course of study. Apart from that, a series of interviews might be necessary before final approval is given for admission. After you finally get an admission, you will fill the application form and submit the documents I will list below:

Brunei Student Visa Required Documents

The Brunei student visa required document are very important. You should fill them honestly and do not provide any false information. Here are the documents you will need to apply for your Brunei student visa.

An International passport which should still be valid up to 6 months after your study period in Brunei. An application form http://www.ubd.edu.bn/admission/undergraduate/gennext-degree-programme/how-to-apply.html that you must fill correctly and also carry your signature. Proof of sufficient funds for at least one year. This might be inform of bank statements. Admission letters from the chosen universities containing the details of the study. Certified copies of academic qualifications. A medical certificate Health insurance for the entire period of study.

The Consular officials might request for additional documents.

Other Important Things About Brunei Student Visa

Most of the universities in Brunei are government-sponsored, international students still have to pay tuition. The tuition varies from one university to the next. Tuition is also affected by course of study and duration of the study.

The cost of living in the country is dependent on location and lifestyle. However, the small size of the country makes means there isn’t much disparity in living costs between different locations.

To get the specific admission requirements of each University, visit the university’s website for all the relevant information.

Brunei Student Embassy In Nigeria

There is no embassy of Brunei in Nigeria Currently. You could apply for Brunei student vis a from Egypt. So you have to travel to Egypt first. Below is Egypt embassy address in Nigeria.

Egyptian Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria

Plot 340, Diplomatic Drive, Central Area – Abuja

Abuja

Website:

Email: [email protected]

Egyptian Consulate in Lagos, Nigeria

NO: 5 Oba Elegushi – Ikoyi – Lagos – Nigeria

Lagos

Website: http://www.mfa.gov.eg/english/embassies/Egyptian_Consulate_Lagos/Pages/default.aspx

Email: [email protected]

You now have all you need to apply for your Brunei student Visa from Nigeria. It’s easy and something you can do by yourself. If you have any questions you want to ask, just use the comment box below.