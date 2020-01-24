Customs Recruitment: What is the next stage after NCS Aptitude Test?

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NCS Next Stage after the successful examination – Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has so many stages after the CBT Aptitude Test Examination.

What is the next stage after NCS Aptitude Test Examination 2019/2020

The next stage after NCS Aptitude Test Examination is Interview/Medical Screening – This is when you will be invited to the main office for oral interview or written. Also, you will be examined both physically, mentally, medically and otherwise. Lots of test will be carried such as HIV test, PCV, Blood Group, Genotype etc. or you may be asked to come along with Doctor’s Medical Fitness Letter.

Most at times, they only access you physically and orally and tell you to go that will get back to you. This also include, checking your documents, knowing if your documents are correct and original, checking your date of birth.

How to know if you are qualified for the next stage of NCS Recruitment

