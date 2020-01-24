Guide on US Visa Application for Nigerians in 2020 [ceac.state.gov/ceac]

Nigerian passport holders require a tourist visa to visit the United States. Fortunately, it is a relatively straightforward process! The first step in the US Visa Application process is submitting your application online through the US Department of State Consular Electronic Application Center. You will then need to complete the US Visa Application and attend your interview at the US Embassy in Abuja or United States Consulate General in Lagos.

We recommend checking your eligibility before beginning the application process and submitting your application at least three months in advance in advance of flight departure.

Please note this process is applicable to Nigerian passport holders. Travelstart does not provide advice or assist with processing visas. The content of this article is listed as recommended by research and the U.S Embassy. Kindly check the embassy’s website BEFORE applying for your visa.

Types of visas

The two most common Nonimmigrant Visas (Visitor Visas) for the United States are the Tourism (B-2) and Business (B-1) visas.

Validity

The B-2 Visitor Visa allows the holder to stay in the United States for up to six months at a time. The validity of the visa is usually about two years.

Find out more about the Business (B-1) visa.

Note: Your passport should be valid for at least six months beyond the date of return.

The wait time for appointments can be up to two months, while the processing time for the application is usually between 5 to 15 days. These times can vary depending on the type of application submitted, whether the application is complete, and the volume of received applications.

US Visa Fees

The non-refundable application fee for business and tourist visas is about ₦57,680.00 (about $160). Payments can be made in cash at a GTBank branch or online if you are an account holder at GTBank. They are also subject to change whenever the embassy deems it fit.

Note: You will need to present your passport when you make a payment at a GTBank branch. You should also ensure you receive a receipt when making the payment, as you will need to provide this when you attend your interview.

US Visa Requirements

An original Nigerian passport that has two blank pages for visa and entry stamps and is valid for at least six months beyond your return date.

Previous passports (for travel history).

Barcoded DS-160 form confirmation page.

Appointment confirmation page.

Two colour photos that meet the US Visa photo requirements.

Application fee payment receipt.

Proof of funds (i.e. bank statements, payslips, proof of assets and investments etc.)

Supporting documents such as invitation letters, letter of employment, provisional flight bookings and travel itinerary etc.

Where to apply for a US Visa?

Applications can be done online through the US Department of State website.

You will submit your US Visa Application online but will be required to attend the visa interview in person at the embassy or consulate general.

US Embassy in Abuja

Address: Plot 1075 Diplomatic DriveCentral District Area, Abuja, Nigeria Website: ng.usembassy.gov Telephone: (234) 9 461 4000 Email: [email protected] Hours: Monday to Friday 8 AM – 4 PM

United States Consulate General in Lagos

Address: 2 Walter Carrington CrescentVictoria Island Nigeria Website: ng.usembassy.gov Telephone: (234) 1 460 3600 Email: [email protected] Hours: Monday to Thursday 7 AM – 4 PMFriday 7 AM – 1 PM

Getting there and parking options

Parking is available next to the US Embassy in Abuja and US Consulate General in Lagos. Transport options include taxis and buses.

Courier service / Document Drop-Off Locations

If your application is successful, there are two options for getting your passport back:

Pick-up from a DHL or VFS collection office.

Courier delivery to your chosen address.

Note: You will be able to choose a collection point for your passport and visa or opt to make use of a courier service when scheduling your visa interview.

You will be notified when your passport is ready for collection.

If you need to submit additional documents for processing they can be dropped off at one of the DHL or VFS drop-off and collection offices.

VFS Document Drop-Off Locations can be found at these addresses:

Abuja 38 Lobito CrescentWuse II

Ikeja, Lagos 16 Billings WayOregun Industrial Area

Lekki, Lagos Block 94, Plot 23, Providence StreetLekki-Epe Expressway Lekki Scheme 1

DHL Document Drop-Off Locations can be found at these addresses:

Abuja 63 Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent

Wuse 11

Isolo, Lagos New Airport road junction

Apapa Oshodi Express Way

Victoria Island, Lagos Plot 230

Muri Okunola Street

Kaduna 16 Ahmadu Bello Way

Sabon Gari

Port Harcourt 82 Trans Amadi Road

Okuruama

How to apply for a US Visa?

Photographs that meet the US Visa photo requirements should be obtained before beginning the application process. You will need to upload a digital photograph with your application. Complete the DS-160 form and submit the visa application online through the US Department of State website. Print out the barcoded confirmation page. Pay the non-refundable processing fee online or over the counter at a bank. You will need to take the receipt with to your interview. Schedule an appointment online or through a call centre (234) 1 440 6218. You will need the following documents when making your appointment:

Your passport number.

Your fee payment receipt purchase date.

The 10-digit barcode number from your DS-160 confirmation page.

Gather your documents and any supporting documents that may help your application. Attend your US Visa Application appointment at the US Embassy in Abuja or US Consulate General in Lagos. You will need to bring the following documents with you to the interview:

Your current and previous passports

Appointment confirmation letter

Barcoded DS-160 confirmation page

Receipt of the visa application fee

A colour photograph that meets the photo requirements

If your visa is approved, your passport with the visa will be delivered to the pick-up location you specified when you scheduled your appointment or couriered to your chosen address.

Printing and photographs

Photocopy and photography services are available at the following locations:

Lagos

Kodak Express

Address: Palms Shopping Mall, 1 Bisway Street,Maroko, Lagos Telephone: (234) 803 473 3069

Exact Office Nigeria

Address: 1 Balogun Street, Off Awolowo Avenue,Ikeja, Lagos Telephone: (234) 815 814 7738

Abuja

Fotogold Studio Limited

Address: Plot 10, Lagos Crescent,Garki, Abuja Telephone: (234) 803 705 3201

Photo Works Lab

Address: Suite C86, Murg Shopping Mall, Akwa Street,Area 10, Garki, Abuja Telephone: (234) 809 812 9319

Clin Cyber Cafe & Business Center

Address: Suite CDS2, Ground Floor, 354 Mike Akhigbe Way,Jabi, Abuja Telephone: (234) 703 196 2009

Cyber Café