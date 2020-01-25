Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Community Police recruitment 2020: NPF begins nationwide recruitment of constables – The Nigeria Police Force has approved the recruitment of special constables into the force – See how to apply here!

FINANCIAL WATCH gathered the police, in a memo released on Friday, said the recruitment of special constables is a step forward to enhance the community policing policy nationwide.

According to the signal, which was made available to our correspondent, the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, has further directed all Commands, Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police and DPOs to liaise with traditional rulers and community leaders in their respective areas to form screening committees.

The committees, it was learnt, will screen volunteers, who must be of good character and who will eventually be recruited as special constables.

The signal from the force headquarters in Abuja was tagged DTO: 237104/01/2020.

“All those to be recommended must be resident in their respective communities and must also be between the age of 21 and 50 years old, with the willingness to serve the community,” it reads.

The community, police Commissioners, ACPs and DPOs are expected to study Police Act 49 and 50 for guidance.