Latest News on 2019 NNPC Graduate Trainee & Experience Hire – It’s is pathetic that the NNPC recruitment that started since March 2019 is yet to come to a definite conclusion.

In early November the GMD of the NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari said that the recruitment will be concluded soon, this statement made by the NNPC boss brought a ray of Hope to the Applicants as the hope to be call for resumption soon.

But after 2 months of the statement, nothing significant has taken place, this is so sad for the Nigeria government that has promised employment to the youths.

Rumor has it that Appointment letter have been released and some people who didn’t go through the recruitment process have already started working.

Our reporter in Abuja gathered on Thursday that the recruitment is still very much alive and soon Appointment Letters will be sent to successful candidates.

Our reporter also gathers that there might be an increase in number of employees that will be recruited by the NNPC board, as they forecast massive retirement within the sector this year.

We also gathered that one factor that had delayed the recruitment till this moment is that some states where poorly represented and this needed to be balance before the letter roll out.

Finally with all this being equal, candidates maybe notify very soon.