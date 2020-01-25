www.p-yes.gov.ng – Register For P-YES Progeamme Portal – Apply Now

January 25, 2020

www.p-yes.gov.ng – Register For P-YES Progeamme Portal – Apply Now – Keep reading to see how www.p-yes.gov.ng online Registration for P-YES Progeamme application Portal (PRESIDENTIAL YOUTH EMPOWERMENT Scheme) is done – Apply here!

If you want to register right now, then we have the best information you want or you can click here to apply now.

The reason why you must apply for this Buhari administration led programme is to benefit from the current youth initiative.

General requirements for

  • Before you can apply for this, you must be a male or female between the ages of 18 and 40. You must be a Nigerian as well.
  • You must have a good means of identification (National Identity card, International Passport, Permanent Voters Card- PVC).
  • Make sure you have a Second Level Beneficiary (SLB).
  • Please make sure you have Basic English language and or any local Nigerian language. You should know at least one language.
  • You must have a good guarantor who will sign for you.

How to Apply for P-YES Progeamme application

All application form must be submitted either online or through the offices nationwide.

Please if you want more information on the next update about this, kindly comment below.

Make sure you apply for P-YES Progeamme on time okay, late application may lead to automatic disqualification.

