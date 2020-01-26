Latest News on NSCDC Recruitment 2019/2020 – Civil Defense Recruitment

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Latest News Update On NSCDC Recruitment 2019/2020 | Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment – Today September 22, 2019. If you need latest news on NSCDC Shortlisted Candidates, Civil Defence Screening Date for the ongoing 2019/2020 Recruitment Exercise, kindly stay on this page – View shortlisted candisates here!

In This article, you are going to read about the latest happenings in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Nationwide Recruitment so you won’t miss out on any latest news updates.

Latest News From NSCDC Recruitment on 27th november, 2019

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has begun a probe into activities of a job racketeering syndicate specialised in defrauding unsuspecting applicants through text messages and other online platforms.

The Corps in a statement by its Spokesman, DCC Emmanuel Okeh disclosed that “the Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has set up a panel to investigate individuals or group of persons behind the fake messages and in due course they shall be made to face the full wrath of the law”.

In the same vein, “the Corps also warned the general public mostly desperate applicants not to fall victims of the fraudsters peddling fake messages especially on social media and therefore, enjoined all applicants to disregard any false information or directives requesting for any form of payment, screening and training, restating that, the Corps neither contract nor hire anyone to carry out the recruitment exercise on her behalf other than the Board. Therefore, applicants are to seek information from the right source in order not to fall prey to the antics of scammers”.

The statement notes that following the recruitment advertisement by the Board of Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Correctional Services which portal has since closed on the 7th of September, 2019, “some unscrupulous elements have taken advantage of this process to defraud unsuspecting members of the public through sending fake text and online messages stating that the registered candidates for recruitment should check their e-mail messages for their names and shortlisted candidates should report for screening and training at different designated locations in the country”.

NSCDC said the Board which is legally responsible for the recruitment exercise into the Corps has not sent out any message to applicants regarding screening time-table or checklist for interview.

’We hereby inform the general public and all applicants that the names of successful applicants for interview is yet to be shortlisted and no screening dates has been fixed for anyone’’, the Corps said.

“However, compilation of eligible applicants is still on-going and shall soon be shortlisted for interview and further processes. Only successful candidates who registered via the Board official website will be contacted and it will be officially published in conventional media”.

Latest News On NSCDC Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates 2019

For the latest news update on the list of candidates that have been shortlisted for the nscdc recruitment screening exercise, it is always good to check for updates to stay informed all the time. This page will keep you updated everyday.

Kindly note that all shortlisted candidates are advised not to forget their Guarantor / Referee forms as it is part of the screening requirements.

Latest News On Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment Screening Date 2019.

If you have successfully submitted your nscdc recruitment application before the closing date, you should be always on alert on the screening day so that you don’ miss out. All candidates are advised to always check this page for update on the screening date.

It is also important to know your screening venue or center in your respective states before screening approaches.

Other Important News and Notice.

Candidates are to take note of the following important updates from NSCDC Civil Defence Recruitment 2019.

As you all know, screening is coming really soon, candidates are therefore advised to get prepared for the screening exam with Past Questions.

If you have not printed your NSCDC Application Acknowledgement Slip, you are also advised to do so as it will be required on the screening day.

Kindly let us know in the comment section below if you would like to be updated on the latest news from NSCDC Recruitment Form 2019 so that you wont miss out on any important updates.