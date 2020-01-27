New method to buy 2020 JAMB UTME form/registration PIN online

Jamb reduces registration fee from 4000 to 3,800 with new procedures via Opay – This is to inform the general public that the 2020 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) form has been change from 4,000 to 3,800.
Buying your 2020 JAMB ePIN should be one less thing to worry about which can be easily done with OPay App.
Follow the following step (OPay users):
- Log into your OPay account
- Click the EDUCATION icon
- Click Jamb e-pin button
- Fill the display form as follows:
Service type: Procure PIN
From type: UTME PIN-3,800
Phone number:
Profile code: (Text your name and last name to 55019) to generate the code.
The following are pictorial illustrations:
How buy JAMB 2020/2021 UTME form/ registration PIN online – This is how to buy the 2020 JAMB UTME form/registration PIN online via Interswitch and Remita. This step-by-step procedure will show all JAMB candidates how to buy pay for the 2020 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) application form online.
Interswitch Limited and Remita have been licensed by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board to provide ePINs for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) candidates.
How to Buy 2020 JAMB UTME Form via Interswitch
Registration ePINs are now available and can be purchased directly from www.jamb.org.ng and through any of the following Interswitch Quickteller channels:
- Quickteller website- quickteller.com
- Quickteller Mobile App,
- Quickteller Paypoint Agent Locations
- Quickteller USSD code (*322#)
- Quickteller-enabled ATM
To avoid the conceivable difficulties associated with the registration process, prospective candidates can send their “First Name Middle Name Last Name” to short code “55019”.
Candidates can get ePINs by simply following these steps:
Step 2: To make payment, Select Sales Form & UTME EXAM, then choose an Interswitch payment channel:
Click ‘Pay Online Now’ to pay immediately on the JAMB website and get ePIN (the PIN will also be sent to the candidate’s mail)
Click ‘Quickteller/Bank Branch Payment’ to get a Transaction ID which can be used for payment on quicketeller. com, Quickteller App, at any Quickteller Paypoint Agent Location, Quickteller-enabled
ATMs or by simply dialing *322*1*04295701*Amount# to get ePIN (the PIN will also be sent to the candidate’s mail).
Step 3: Go to registered JAMB CBT centre with ePIN to complete registration, biometrics, and pick up your booklets.
Note: To pay on ATM, follow these steps…
- Press Enter and select “Quickteller”
- Select “Pay Bills’
- Select “Others”
- Enter 04295701 as Payment code
- Enter Transaction ID
- Enter mobile number and Amount
How To Buy Jamb Registration ePIN Online via Remita
- Visit http://www.jamb.org.ng/eFacility/Login and login with your email and password
- Under “Sales of Form” click “UTME Examination”
- Click “Remita Payment” and Continue to payment
Pay easily with any of the options below:
With this link, Download Remita mobile App. and pay directly from your bank account or with your Debit card
- Internet Banking of Select Banks
- Process your RRR at any Bank Branch
After payment your PIN will be sent to your JAMB profile email address. You can also view the PIN via the UTME examination menu on the portal or The online receipt of your Remita App
