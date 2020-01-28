Imo comedian & PDP lawmaker, Uche Ogbuagu defects to APC

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Uche OgbuaguImo comedian & PDP lawmaker, Uche Ogbuagu defects to APC – Foremost South East’s pioneer comedian, a staunch member of the PDP and critic of Rochas Okorocha and politicians down the years, Uche Ogbuagu has today defected to All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a letter Dated, Jan 28, 2020, and addressed to the Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Hon. Chiji Collins, and made available to reporters on Tuesday morning.

Ogbuagu, said his decision was in the interest of his Ikeduru constituents.

He also claimed that he defected to the APC over unfair treatment meted out to him by the PDP.