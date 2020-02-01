How to Apply for Nigerian Airforce (NAF) DSSC Recruitment 2020

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How to Apply for Nigerian Airforce DSSC Recruitment 2020 – The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is enlisting graduates and post-graduates for training as Direct Short Service Cadets – Apply here!

Nigerian Air Force Dssc Recruitment – Eligibility

All applicants must be Nigerians, not less than 1.66m tall for male and not less than 1.63m tall for female. Applicant should be between 22 and 30 years by 31 December 2017 (22-35 for Consultants).

Nigerian Air Force Dssc Recruitment – Qualifications

Interested applicants must possess Bachelor’s Degree with second class Upper division or HND with Upper credit in the following fields: B Ed in Mathematics, English, Guidance & Counselling (Female), Physics, Chemistry and Computer Science, BSc/BA Electrical Electronic Engineering (IT Specialist), Peace & Conflict Resolution, Sociology, Psychology and Physical and Health Education; Medical Doctors (Consultants, Medical officers and Dental Officers, BSc Nursing (Any other qualification in Nursing field such as ICU, A&E, Theater, Ophthalmic and Anesthetic will be an added advantage. Candidate must have current Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria license.)

Candidates Without Any Of The Above Listed Qualifications Are Not To Apply.

How To Apply For Nigerian Air Force DSSC Recruitment

Interested applicants are to apply free of charge online at www.airforce.mil.ng. Applicants are to print out the under listed documents after completion of application online;

Local Government Indigence Form. Attestation form. Acknowledgment Form. Serving Military personnel are to note that documents listed in a – c above are not applicable to them; however the special attestation form is to be filled by their current Unit Commander.

Additional Instructions: