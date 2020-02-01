NAFDAC Recruitment 2020 Updates (February 2020)

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NAFDAC Recruitment 2020 updates as on February 2020: This is a special article for those candidates who want to get updated information about National Average Drug Acquisition Cost Recruitment 2020/2021 – Apply here!

Current Status: Updates up to February 1, 2020 : Agency has not started recruiting for any post.

News of NAFDAC recruitment form out is often spread over social network sites. It can be a scam whose main purpose is to cheat you.

We have prepared this page to protect you from fake NAFDAC recruitment 2020/2021 news. Here you will be given only verified and authenticated news.

NAFDAC Recruitment – General Requirements

Possession of B.Sc, HND, NCE, OND in any discipline from a recognized institution

Applicants must not be above 35 years old

West African School Certificate (WASC) or Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSC) with Credits in not less than three (3) subjects including English and at least passes in two (2) other subjects; or

National Examination Council (NECO)/General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level with passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including English Language.)

National Certificate of Education (NCE) from a recognized institution; or

General Certificate of Education (Advanced Level) in two (2) subjects obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings.

How to Apply

How to Apply for National Average Drug Acquisition Cost Recruitment

In order to apply you need to visit the official recruitment portal www.nadac.gov.ng

Check the current vacancies

Click on available position

Apply as per guidelines

