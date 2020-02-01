NYSC ‘Allowee’ Increment: Bad news for ex-corp members

February 1, 2020 Tosan Olajide LATEST NEWS

NYSC ‘Allowee’ Increment: bad news for ex-corp members – The recent increase in the allowance of serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have elicited excitement among Nigerians especially on the social media; the news have also got a twisted version which says ex-corp members will be paid arrears.

However, the management of the NYSC have got some bad news for former corpers who are hoping to benefit from the increment; in a disclaimer to that report, the NYSC have released a press statement on the matter below:

“The attention of the Management of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme has been drawn to a false story purported to have emanated from the Director – General of the Scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim to the effect that Corps Members would receive arrears as a fall out of the recent pay raise given to them by the Federal Government which has been roundly appreciated by Corps Members and Nigerians”.

“Indeed, the fulfillment of the promise of the increment by the Federal Government is borne out of utmost concern for the welfare of our patriotic youths and commencement date is *January 2020* as budgeted in the 2020 fiscal year”.

“Therefore, Corps Members and members of the public are hereby advised to disregard the so – called *purported breaking news from the DG NYSC, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim announcing the payment of various sums of money as arrears to ex – Corps Members of 2018 batches and serving Corps Members of 2019 batches”.*

“Kindly verify information from the NYSC official platforms or the State Secretariats nationwide on issues concerning the Corps. Never respond to bogus instructions on phantom sites and sources”.

