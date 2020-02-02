BREAKING: Gas explosion rocks INEC office, seven feared burnt

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Gas explosion rocks INEC office, seven feared burnt – The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogidi, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State was on Sunday gutted by fire.

The fire, alleged to have emanated from bush burning, destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Also on Sunday, seven persons were feared burnt in a gas explosion in a two rooms of a storey building at No 23 Emmanuel Church road, Inland town Onitsha.

The Nation learnt that the fire, which occurred around 10.30am, reportedly emanated from a gas cooker recently procured which exploded in the course of using it for the first time.

Confirming both incidents, Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed said no loss of life was recorded, adding that the victims were responding to treatment.

He said, “At about 12:30pm today, there was another fire incident at INEC office Ogidi in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division rushed to the scene and fire Service department was contacted.

“Scene was cordoned off and effort is ongoing to put off the fire and prevent it from escalating to other adjourning buildings.

“The fire allegedly emanates from bush burning. However, extent of damages done yet to be determined.”

Mohammed added that the victims of the Onitsha incident sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He gave their names as: Nonso Okafor ‘m’, Nkechi Chinyere Okafor ‘f,’ Chisoba Okafor ‘m’, Ebuka Okafor ‘m’, Nwabuchi Chukwutor ‘m’, Chialuka Nwabuchi ‘m’ and Ifeoma Nwabuchi ‘f’.

He said: “At about 10:30am, there was a fire outbreak at one Mbamalu Patty’s house affecting two rooms of a storey building at No 23 Emmanuel Church road, Inland town Onitsha.

He said extent of damages in both incidents were yet to be determined.

“The Commissioner of Police, John Abang has ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Mohammed added.