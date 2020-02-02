Community Police recruitment 2020: See Requirements Form & How to Apply

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Community Police recruitment 2019/2020: See Requirements Form & How to Apply – Do you which to obtain Nigeria Community Policing Officers registration form 2019? If so, then this page will guide you on how to obtain the Community Police application Form 2019. The Community Policing of the Nigeria government is idea from the President Buhari’s led administration, in a bid to cub the security challenges in the country – Apply here!

The Nigeria Community Police Registration form is open to all eligible citizens in the country, as candidates will be picked from all 36 states. The recruitment of community police officers will be done in partnership with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). However, shortlisted candidates who will excel at all levels of screening will further be trained as special constables.

Some of the roles Community Policing Officers will play is to provide local/direct intel on security threat within remote communities and reporting back to Nigeria Police Force for counter intelligence. Basically, Community Police recruit will serve as volunteers, some of them which will also be absorbed from the Npower programme.

These voluntary community police officers will be supervised and controlled under the inspection of the Nigeria Police Officers as mentioned earlier.

How to Obtain Community Police Registration Form

The Community Police recruitment registration form can be filled and submitted online on the NPF portal. The official address of the Nigeria Police Force is https://www.npf.gov.ng/ or https://psc.gov.ng/ . Once the portal is open for applications, forms can then be filled and submitted online on the Nigeria Police portal.

Eligibility for Community Police Job Vacancies 2019

Letter of engagement from N-Power, that is for NPower beneficiaries/volunteers.

SSCE/GCE result/certificate with credit in 5 subjects including English Language and Mathematics at not more than 2 sittings.

NYSC Discharge Letter or Exemption Letter.

First School Living Certificate (FLSC).

Certificate of Origin.

Valid means of identity e.g; National ID card or Voters Card (PVC).

Birth certificate obtains only from the NPOPC (National Population Commission) or, a valid age declaration.

Important Information to Note: The recruitment exercise, deployment and shortlisting will be done based on the residential area and local government locations of candidates since local intelligence will be used in evaluating and sourcing security issues. To simplify this is to say that enrollment and general shortlisting will be community based.