Nigeria Community Police Recruitment 2020 Application Form… This page contains the relevant and most recent update about Nigeria Community Police Officers Recruitment 2020. The application form for Community Police Jobs has long been anticipated by many Nigerians and N-Power volunteers’ nationwide – Apply here!

I have received numerous questions regarding the latest update about the Nigeria Community Police jobs, it is for this reason that this guide has been made. On this page you will find all necessary information you need to know about the job form for Nigeria Community Police latest vacancies. A brief summary of the basic requirements and how to apply will be given out here for free.

All interested candidates for the Nigeria Community Police career opportunities should note that the application forms for this job is totally free of charge. On that note, you are not to pay any token to anybody for your name to be among the Nigeria Community Police List of Shortlisted candidates. Discard any person or request that may come to you seeking that you pay a certain token before you can secure the job. Consider this misleading and fraudulent.

Nigeria Community Police Registration Form

The Nigeria Community Police recruitment form can be obtain online on the Nigerian Police portal. Applications forms for Nigeria Community Police is to be filled and submitted online on the Nigeria Police Force website at https://psc.gov.ng/ or https://www.npf.gov.ng/

To have a hitch free and successful application, endeavor to visit a cyber cafe near you to assist you in the registration process once the portal is open.

Requirements and Academic Qualifications for Nigeria Community Police Jobs

It is crucial that candidates satisfy some levels of screening exercise, which include physical, medical and aptitude test screening examination. However, some of the items that will be mentioned below will be required of you during registration and also during the screening/verification exercise that will come up shortly after the recruitment/ shortlisted candidates has been released.

SSCE/GCE (WAEC/NECO/NAPTEB) results and certificates is required with at least five credits distinctions.

First Degree

NYSC Discharge Certificate OR Exemption Letter.

Certificate of Origin

First School Leaving Certificates (FSLC)

Latest Notification to N-Power Beneficiaries Nation Wide

Information reaching my table at the moment is that all N-Power volunteers will be retained in the Nigeria Community Police Recruitment 2020. Volunteers in N-Power recruitment will be absorbed from all categories, including N-Teach, N-Health, N-Tax, etc.

If you need us to keep you posted on latest news about Nigeria Community Police Recruitment 2020, then drop your phone number and email in the comment box below. Also feel free to make inquiries with us regard the Nigeria Community Police. Once the portal is open for registration, we'll be the first to update it on this page.