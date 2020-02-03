Simple steps to check NNPC Shortlisted Candidates for 2019 recruitment

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How to check NNPC Shortlisted Candidates for 2019 recruitment – The list of the NNPC shortlisted candidates, for the 2020 recruitment exercise has long been anticipated by candidates, who successfully applied for the NNPC recruitment exercise since last year. We congratulate candidates, who applied for the 2020 NNPC recruitment exercise, as it is a major step to take, to get recruited into one of the most prominent Oil and Gas companies in Nigeria – Check list here!

This article will guide you completely on everything you need to know concerning the list of NNPC shortlisted candidates for the 2020 recruitment exercise of the. Kindly read this article to the end, to get full updates on the 2020 list of NNPC shortlisted candidates.

Great News

We are pleased to inform you, that the list of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) shortlisted candidates will soon be out, recent reports say the list will be out at any moment from now.

The NNPC spokesman had put it forth to the public that the official NNPC portal which was open for the NNPC application of candidates has been closed and as such, there is no more registration.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced that successful shortlisted candidates will be communicated to via their email address. NNPC made this announcement following the distribution of email notification to successful candidates.

We advise that if you applied for the NNPC recruitment exercise, you should check your email inbox, for notification from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), concerning the date and venue for the NNPC screening exercise.

If by chance, you did not receive any email notification from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), there is no need for panic, as we will guide you on how to check for the online PDF list of the NNPC shortlisted candidates.

Please Note

This article was specifically posted for candidates, who took their time to apply for the 2020 Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recruitment exercise.

It should also be noted that the official date for the NNPC screening test have been slated for 1st June, 2020. Applicants are advised to report to their respective screening venue, to partake in the screening exercise. To know the venue for your screening exercise, as well as other important details, please check the email notification sent to you by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

To be sure you followed due process during the application for the 2020 NNPC recruitment, click the link below for complete guide on the NNPC recruitment.

Important Information for NNPC Shortlisted Candidates

The forthcoming NNPC screening test is going to be in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format. Therefore, candidates selected for the screening exercise are advised to be familiar with the Computer Based Test format, for ease during the screening test.

Eligible States

The following States listed below, have been confirmed eligible for the NNPC recruitment, as well as declared eligible locations for the NNPC screening tests.

The following States are eligible for the 2020 NNPC Recruitment:

Lagos Ogun Osun Zamfara Anambra Ekiti Abia FCT (Federal Capital Territory) Imo Kaduna Katsina Benue Cross River Kebbi Kwara Plateau Sokoto Ebonyi Nassarawa Adamawa Kogi Oyo Rivers Taraba Edo Delta Borno Bayelsa Kano Jigawa Gombe Enugu Bauchi Akwa Ibom Yobe Ondo Niger Minna

Positions for the NNPC Recruitment

It is quite important for applicants to know the positions that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have made available for the 2020 recruitment exercise. To strengthen their operations in all of Nigeria, they have made the following departments available for recruiting:

Graduate Trainee; Managerial Cadre; Senior Officer or Supervisory Cadre

NNPC Shortlisted Candidates 2020

During the NNPC screening exercise, there are some important things you should take note of while preparing for the screening test. It should be noted that shortlisted candidates are expected to come to the screening venue with the following documents;

O’level results.

Certificate of birth or sworn affidavit signed by court to verify age.

NYSC Discharge Certificate

Degree Certificates (B.Sc, HND or degrees, equivalent to these certificates.)

How to Access the NNPC Official Portal

In this section of this article, we are going to break down in bits, the guidelines and processes of how to access the official NNPC portal, for the 2020 recruitment.

To have full access to the official portal of the NNPC, you would have to carefully follow the steps we have outlined below.

Visit the official Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) porta l: https://careers.nnpcgroup.com or nnpcgroup.com. Please note that you can access this page with devices, such as your laptop computers, desktop computers, your smart phones, or you can even visit a cybercafé for ease.

l: https://careers.nnpcgroup.com or nnpcgroup.com. Please note that you can access this page with devices, such as your laptop computers, desktop computers, your smart phones, or you can even visit a cybercafé for ease. Click on the log in button shown on the page.

Log into the portal, by filling in your email address, and your password (ensure you fill in the email address and password you used during the registration process for the NNPC recruitment ).

). Once these steps have been correctly followed, your dashboard will pop up immediately, and you can navigate with ease.

Security Tips

Please be careful enough not to allow anyone access to your login details, throughout the NNPC screening process. What this means is that you should ensure that you do not trust anyone with your log in information.

You are advised to run a background check on NNPC. Take out some time to make inquiries, and carry out researches about the nature of the NNPC recruitment. If luckily you get in touch with an NNPC staff, make sure you ask important and relevant questions at all times. But be careful not to ask too much questions. Linkedin is a nice platform that might have all the answers you seek.

Be wise and extremely careful. Do not pay money to anyone who claims to have affiliation with this Agency, to help you get recruited. Please note that no one person can get you into the list of the NNPC shortlisted candidates. The selection is done by a team and not just one person.

Visit this page often, to get more updates on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recruitment, or other recruitment opportunities.