Did you apply for Nigeria Civil Defense (NSCDC) recruitment? If yes, Congratulations – That Nigeria security and civil defense corps (NSCDC) had over the past 3 months advertised for Job Vacancy to fill into the positions in the service, the recruited 5,000 new intake personnel is to effectively boost the NSCDC manpower – View shortlist here!

This was disclosed when our correspondent contacted the NSCDC spokesperson, Emmanuel Okeh at the office, he also debunk some claims, they have been numerous of fake messages been received by applicants in regards of Nigeria security and civil defense corps inviting them for interview and documentation.

He hurriedly, debunk such messages, the messages was also directing them to pay certain amount of money for the slots. He said, such message should be out rightly disregard and ignored.

He further said that the NSCDC recruitment shortlisted names are fully ready and is set to be official published at a later date.

He encouraged every eligible applicant to watch out for the shortlisted names for the scheduled aptitude test examination by Jamb which will be announced any moment now .All is set to proceed to the next phase of the recruitment stage.

The scheduled screening of NSCDC recruitment applicants will be conducted nationwide based on the details and residential information provided at the official portal during the course of application registration.

As soon as we released the shortlisted names official, successful candidate will immediately be expected to commence the next stage of screening.

Hopefully, the second stage will be done before this month’s ends, he said.

