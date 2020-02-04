Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Latest update on ICPC recruitment 2020, shortlisted candidates & Screening date – The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Monday, February 3, made a stunning revelation concerning its recruitment exercise – View shortlisted here!

The anti-graft agency said that a total number of 376,631, applied for the jobs in different cadres – According to the information, only 220 applicants would be considered for employment after thorough screening and interview – See screening date here!

The agency said on its official Facebook page that after the expiration of the application process on Thursday, January 30, a total number of 376,631 applications were received by the commission. The information revealed that there were only 220 vacant positions in the agency that are supported by budgetary allocation, adding that only applicants with specialized skills and required disciplines would be considered at the end of the exercise.

“Following the expiration of the deadline for submission of online applications for recruitment into the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, applicants and the general public should note the following:

“That a total of 376,631 applications were received by 11.59 pm of January 30, 2020, to fill 220 available positions that are supported by budgetary allocation; that only applicants with specialized skills and required disciplines as listed here will be considered.

“They include Accountancy, Law, Economics, Computer Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Forensic, Computer Science, Statistics/Mathematics, Mass Communications, Sociology, Quantity Surveying, Architecture, Engineering, Procurement specialists and Forensic Experts.