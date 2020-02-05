Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Katsina Confirms Lassa fever Outbreak as Pregnant Woman Dies – The Katsina State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has confirmed the death of a 26-year-old pregnant woman who tested positive to Lassa fever in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Shamsudeen Yahaya, made the disclosure at a press briefing on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said that the patient died on Sunday night at about 10 pm. at the General Hospital, Kankia.

Yahaya said that the state recorded a total of seven suspected cases, out of which four were negative and two were positive.

“We have collected seven samples out of which four are negative, two positive and one died, while the other person is responding to treatment,” he said.

“The patient, who died, was three months pregnant. She was admitted on Jan. 20. But the other one is still alive and is responding to treatment at the General Hospital, Kankia.

“We have made plans to move her to the isolation centre here in Katsina,” he said.

The executive secretary said that the deceased travelled to Bauchi State for a social event where she contracted the disease.

He said that the victims were four, out of whom two fell sick and were taken to a hospital in Kusada after which they were referred to Kankia General Hospital.

Yahaya said that the epidemiology unit was monitoring the situation closely, adding that all health facilities were on alert for prompt referral of suspected cases and treatment.

He added that the state government had supplied infectious diseases control centre with all the necessary facilities.