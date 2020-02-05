Canada visa requirements for Nigeria and how to apply (2020)

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Canada visa requirements for Nigeria and how to apply – All you need to know about Canada visa requirements for Nigeria and how to apply for a Canadian visa. Canada is one of the best places in the world for immigrants to study, live or work and we have lot of Nigerians there already.

Different Types of Canadian Visa

There are different types of visas depending on the purpose of your visit or travel to the country.

Examples are:

Business Visa

Student Visa

Tourist Visa

Transit Visa and many more

Canada Visa Requirements for Nigeria – All Visa Types

When you have decided why you want to visit or travel to Canada, the requirements for any of the Visas above can be found here.

Canada Visa Application in Nigeria – How to Apply

For the steps that would be listed below, you are required to submit your application in person at the local Canada Visa Application Centre (CVAC) in Lagos or Abuja.

Like we said earlier, see the above link for requirements of the visa relating to the purpose of your visit and download the appropriate application forms. For more information on how to prepare your application, click here. When applying for visitor visa, study or work permit; Nigerian citizens aged 14 – 79 must provide their biometrics.

Fill all forms with important documents carefully, print when done. If you are unable to provide all necessary documents, download waiver form here, fill and attach with your application form.

Download VFS consent form, fill and attach with application form.

Pay all visa fees, biometric fees and charges as described here according to your purpose of visit. Biometrics will be done at the local CVAC when you want to submit your application.

Visit the local CVAC. Take along with you your passport, photographs, all filled forms and necessary documents with photocopies you have filled earlier with payment confirmation based on IRCC instructions.

Pay all services charges at CVAC, handover your complete application and a receipt will be given to you. The receipt contains a tracking number for you to track your application progress online.

After submission you can now start tracking your application.

Canada Visa Application Office Address in Lagos

Manor Hall, Plot 110, Admiral Ayinla Way, Opposite Treasure Garden Estate, Third Roundabout, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

Canada Visa Application Office Address in Abuja

Silverbird Entertainment Centre. Plot 1161, Memorial Drive,2nd Floor, Central Business District, Abuja.

These are Canada visa requirements for Nigeria, visa application is always tedious most times in Nigeria but it will be wort it eventually when you scale through.