ICPC Recruitment 2020 Application Form (dcslrecruits.com) – Requirements & how to apply: An organization tasked with upholding and strengthening good governance to international standards is searching for intelligent, patriotic and committed individuals to fill vacancies in the following fields:- Law, Accountancy, Economics, Computer Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Forensic, Computer Science, Statistics/Mathematics, Mass Communications, Sociology, Quantity Surveying, Architecture, Engineering, Procurement Specialists and Forensic Experts – Apply here!
ICPC RECRUITMENT 2020 POSITIONS & REQUIREMENTS (dcslrecruits.com)
- Assistant Director- (Ref.001)- A first degree or higher with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 18 years cognate experience.
- Principal Officer- (Ref002)- a first degree or higher with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 9 years cognate experience.
- Senior Officer- (Ref.003)- a first degree or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 6 years cognate working experience.
- Officer 1- (Ref.004)- must have Higher National Diploma or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 3 years working experience.
- Officer 2- (Ref.005)- must have Higher National Diploma or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation.
- Senior Executive Officer- (Ref.006)- Must possess National Diploma, with a working knowledge in computer operations and minimum of 3 years cognate experience.
- Executive Officer- (Ref.007)- Must possess National Diploma, with a working knowledge in computer operations.
ICPC RECRUITMENT 2020 GENERAL REQUIREMENTS (dcslrecruits.com)
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:
- Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
- A first degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND/ND holders should have minimum of lower credit.
- Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
- NYSC Discharge certificate.
- Professional certification is compulsory for those applying for Refs. 001-003
Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:
- Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
- Select Military training/drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
- Polygraph test
SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION
Please upload your application, Curriculum Vitae (CV) and evidence of educational qualification with a passport size photograph on this portal between 9th January and 30th January 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Apply Here
