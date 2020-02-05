Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Okada Ban: Riot in Iyana Ipaja as riders clash with police (Phots + videos) – There was a protest in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos State on Wednesday over the ban imposed on motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle (Keke) operators in the state.

In a video obtained seen by FINANCIAL WATCH from the scene of the incident, people were seen running helter-skelter.

The protesters also light bonfires and disrupted business activities in the area.

An eyewitness, identified simply as Waje, said, “There is a serious shooting and riot in Iyana Ipaja between the task force and local bike men. God will protect us all.”