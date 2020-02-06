EFCC arrest  ‘Yahoo kingpin’ Nwanta Anayoeze, seizes properties [PHOTOS]

February 6, 2020

EFCC arrest  ‘Yahoo kingpin’ Nwanta Anayoeze, seizes properties [PHOTOS] – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office have arrested a suspected internet fraud kingpin, Onwuzuruike Kingsley Ikenna.

EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, in a statement on Tuesday, gave his alias as Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha.

The suspect was arrested in his residence at Uzuakoli Road by Umuada Junction, Umuahia, Abia State, following intelligence on his alleged fraudulent internet activities.

Ikenna’s specialty is Business Email Compromise (BEC) and identity fraud; where victims allegedly include a major United States bank.

Properties linked to the suspects include a mansion with a swimming pool, a petrol station and nine units of three-bedroom apartments, all in Umuahia and a palatial bungalow in his village.

“A number of devices were recovered from the suspect at the point of his arrest.

“He will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded”, the statement added.

