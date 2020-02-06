Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Full list of 74 Political Parties INEC Deregistered (Photos) – The Independent National electoral Commission INEC has deregistered 74 political parties out of Nigeria’s 92 parties.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu made the declaration at a news conference Thursday in Abuja.

He said the decision of the commission was in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

Below is the full list of the 74 political parties that may no longer participate in the electoral process: