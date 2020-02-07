EFCC Recruitment 2020 Form is Right Here – Efccnigeria.org/efcc/career registration guide

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Please be careful of fraudsters. The EFCC does not recruit via any form of agents, contractors or consultants. All information regarding Economic and Financial Crimes Commission recruitment can be found on the EFCC website at efccnigeria.org/efcc/career

EFCC recruitment 2020 requirements for graduate trainees

Applicants must have a B.Sc. or B.A. or B.Pharm or HND in any relevant Engineering and Management or Social Sciences course with an at least a Second Class Lower or Upper Credit.

Applicants should have completed their NYSC with certificate or certificate of exemption.

They should not be more than thirty years old.

Must be computer literate.

How to Apply for Economic and Financial Crimes Commission recruitment 2020 Form?

Applicants are to fill and submit their applications online via the Department of Petroleum Resources Application Portal.

Multiple all applications submitted by an applicant for more than one position will be disqualified.

To apply you need to register your account at Economic and Financial Crimes Commission portal.

Warning!

Please note that EFCC 2020 recruitment form is not yet out. This post is for you to know the things needed for EFCC jobs. Don’t pay anyone any money for employment purposes.

Please note that EFCC Recruitment 2020 Form will be Free. if anyone ask you for money, kindly report such person to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

