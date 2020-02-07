Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Musician Iyanya Charged With Alleged Car Theft – The Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) Ikoyi, Lagos, has charged Nigerian singer Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly called Iyanya, with alleged car theft.

He was arraigned on February 4, 2020 before Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile of an Igbosere High Court, Lagos.

According to the Nation, the police filed the one-count charge marked LD/9024c/2019, against the singer on March 15, 2019. Iyanya failed to appear in court for arraignment, despite allegedly being served with the charge and hearing notice, following which the arraignment was adjourned six times.

At the last adjournment, Justice Okikiolu-Ighile threatened to invoke the power of the court to ensure Iyanya’s attendance to take his plea.

According to the Prosecution counsel, Mr. Chukwu Agwu, a Superintendent of Police (SP), Iyanya allegedly committed the offence in September 2018.

According to the prosecution, he allegedly started using another persons car, a Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) marked MAVINIY, with Chassis and Engine numbers JTEBX7FJ7EK165480 and 2TR1385954.

Agwu told the court that said vehicle belongs to ‘The Temple Management Company Ltd, represented by a lawyer, Ayodeji Olomojobi.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, was contrary to Sections 278(1) (b), 279(1)(2) and punishable under Section 285(10) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The singer pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Agwu prayed the court to remand the defendant in the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) custody, pending the hearing and determination of his bail application. However, that demand was immediately opposed by Iyanya’s counsel, Mr Williams A.

He prayed the court to release the musician to him and undertook to produce him in court on the next adjournment.

Justice Okikiolu-Ighile granted the defense counsel’s prayer and released him to his counsel.

She adjourned till February 27 and March 17, for ruling on Iyanya’s bail application and commencement of trial.