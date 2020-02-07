Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

What Npower Official said about delay in January Payment – Beneficiaries of federal government social intervention program, the Npower have yet to be paid their stipend for the month of January.

The cause of the delay in payment is still unknown but Npower gave an update on their social media platforms and they assured all the beneficiaries that the delay in payment will soon be rectified and advised beneficiaries to bear with them and all will get their Stipend very soon.

Today is Friday; Npower beneficiaries still have today to be expecting the payment which can happen at any moment from now.

Update on 2020 Npower application portal

The official portal for application into the Npower program for 2020 is not yet opened to accept applications, kindly visit this page daily for latest updates which will be posted here.