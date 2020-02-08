Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NNPC recruitment news – See Today’s latest Updates Here: Today we’re going to give you NNPC recruitment news. You’ll See Today’s 10 latest Updates here and how careers.nnpcgroup.com can be used to get all trending NNPC recruitment updates.

Getting NNPC recruitment news update will also help you stay informed more than every other NNPC recruitment applicants.

If read this guide diligently, you’ll know what’s currently happening with NNPC recruitment.

Don’t be in a hurry to leave website without taking time to read through all the news below.

Now, let’s start with the first News updates on the list today.

NNPC Recruitment: Candidates Commend Baru For Transparent Exercise

Candidates who participated in the recruitment test organised by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) at the weekend have applauded the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Corporation, Dr Maikanti Baru, for organising a transparent and fair exercise across the country.

The aptitude test entered the third stage on Saturday, June 1, 2019, with a successful Computer Based Testing (CBT) for at least 60,000 candidates across 22 states of the country.

Some of the candidates applauded the NNPC for the smooth process.

NNPC recruitment: Date for aptitude test released, Successful applicants shortlisted – The Nigerian national petroleum corporation (NNPC) has set the date for a computer based test for successful applicants in the ongoing 2019 recruitment.

FINANCIAL WATCH gathered the computer based test for NNPC recruitment will hold on June 1, 2019.

According to the notification sent to successful applicants today May 22, 2019 and sighted by FINANCIAL WATCH reads;

“Following your online application for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), you are hereby notified of your success in the first level screening exercise and the scheduling of a computer based test for Saturday 1st June, 2019”.

“The time and venue of the test, and other required details will be communicated to you on or before 27th of May, 2019”.

“The NNPC further stated that Validation of credentials in line with our advertised criteria will continue throughout the exercise and candidates will be disqualified if found not to meet the criteria”.

“Candidates not qualified will not receive further communication from us regarding computer based test and other activities”.

Nnpc Test Result: how to check Recruitment screening Result –

On June 1, 2019, the NNPC Recruitment CBT held Nationwide, the ongoing recruitment exercise by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which kicked off via nationwide advertisements in the national dailies and online media on Wednesday, 13 March, 2019, followed by shortlisting of qualified candidates which commenced from about 27 March, 2019, has entered a third phase – Check Result Here!

As the applicants who were shortlisted for the computer based test conclude the screening exercise today, the next step is to check the results of the CBT test.

Information we’re gathering right now is that Nnpc Test for Recruitment aptitude test screening Result information may likely be out after the examination.

The apptutide test which will hold across Nigeria will be used to change the life’s of most jobless Nigerian youths.

Students group wants 50% of NNPC jobs to go to petroleum engineering graduates

The leaders of African Students Education Support Initiative (ASESI) have called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) to reserve 50% of its vacancies to graduates of Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Delta State.

In a statement released in Abuja on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Chinonso Obasi, ASESI’s Executive Director said the Petroleum Institute has over the years produced thousands of graduates with high leveled skills in the oil and gas sector.

Obasi, who was the former president of the Nigerian Students Association (NANS), added that, concerns had been raised that a lot of non-oil agencies found it hard to employ these graduates as they were assumed to be specially trained for the oil and gas sector and thus render the graduates of PTI jobless upon graduation, NAN reports.

NNPC recruitment portal: See how to apply for NNPC recruitment here – careers.nnpcgroup.com

Nnpc Recruitment 2019 Application Registration Form | careers.nnpcgroup.com – We’re going to show you how to apply for Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation jobs in either the oil or gas company in Nigeria. If you’re ready to learn how to shape your career, then you’ll have to keep reading to see how NNPC registration is done – Apply here now!

NNPC Recruitment form is very easy to fill. However, I’ll need you to understand that there things you’ll have to put into consideration.

In Nigeria today, greeting a job in an oil and gas company isn’t a small challenge at all. It’s very difficult.

You need to understand that filling

Careers form online is easy. But if you need to be among all nnpc 2019 recruitment applicants, then you’ll have to ensure you follow the underlisted requirements.

NNPC Recruitment Past Questions And Answers PDF Download

This e-book is a compilation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recruitment past questions and answers.

NNPC past Questions has been compiled to help those sitting for NNPC aptitude test in Nigeria. This ebook will give you an insight on how NNPC set their questions and the format they use.

DOWNLOAD NNPC RECRUITMENT PAST QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

Using this ebook would give you an edge over others. NNPC past questions comprise of Mathematics, English questions and specialized fields like Finance/Social Sciences, General Engineering, General Sciences, Information Technology and Medical Questions. These are previous questions gathered from a reliable source. It will give you an insight into exams conducted by NNPC.

Knowing what to expect and practising over and over would help you develop an effective test strategy; improve your speed, accuracy and confidence.

This Questions and Answers material has over 200 questions and comprise of Mathematics, English and General Knowledge.

Preparing with these questions will give you an insight into the exams conducted by NNPC and also give an edge over your competitors, also there is a possibility you might come across the some of these questions in the exam.

The general knowledge part of this e-book contains questions from Chemistry, Physics, ICT, medicine and finance.

NNPC Recruitment: What Group General Manager said about online application

NNPC Recruitment: What Group General Manager said about online application – The Group General Manager, Public Affair Division, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu has reacted to the corporation’s ongoing recruitment online applications – you can apply for NNPC recruitment here!

According to him, the recruitment of fresh graduates and experienced professionals adverts on its portal is not a rumour but a genuine report.

He said, “The portal was opened today and I have received hundreds of inquiries whether it is correct or not,” he said in a statement – Read more here!

10 Reasons why you should Apply for NNPC Recruitment 2019

Here are Reasons why People Apply for NNPC Recruitment – Getting a job with high paying parastatals and companies that will offer something meaningful and tangible for executed labours is the dream of many Nigerians.

Incase you don’t know, NNPC is currently recruiting junior and senior staff, you can apply here now!

For latest update about NNPC recruitment 2019 click for details and apply.

But the glaring truth about the matter is that very few companies actually pay high enough in actualising this dream.

Be that as it may, some companies and parastatals like, Chevron, Mobile Petroleum, MTN Nigeria, NNPC, Nestle Nigeria and few others still pay something tangible enough to create rhythms of smiling Faces on their employees at the end of each month – Read more here!

NNPC Recruitment Portal: See How you can Upload Documents, Passport Photo

NNPC Recruitment Portal: How To Upload Documents, Passport Photo – The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Wednesday last week opened recruitment portal for experienced and graduate trainee job applications, according to the official job advertisement, there are over 200 vacant positions to be filled by successful applicants – Visit https://careers.nnpcgroup.com/login.php to login to continue your application or register for an account first if you have non.

We have received several complaints regarding upload of documents and passport photograph, some applicants complained they have tried all they can according to instructions yet to no avail. We have successfully uploaded and we are happy to say that this guide will help you upload documents without further problems – Read more here!

This post will be updated daily and these are all trending news regarding NNPC recruitment – always visit financialwatchngr.com for more news across all the stages of NNPC recruitment 2019.