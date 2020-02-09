Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Easy Steps on How to Vote on Ultimate Love Nigeria Reality Show – Ultimate Love reality show first ever season has four (4) different processes through which viewers and lovers of the reality TV show can vote their favorite housemate so that the housemate can avoid eviction. In the following paragraphs below, I will highlight the four methods for viewers to vote for their preferred housemate or couple in the reality show 2020.

How to Vote on Ultimate Love via SMS 2020

This is the procedure to vote your Ultimate Love favorite housemate for the 2020 via SMS. Kindly note that this voting method is by SMS and at a cost of 30 naira per SMS across all networks. You can vote your favorite Ultimate Love Nigeria housemate using the following networks providers:

MTN Nigeria

Globacom (GLO)

ETISALAT

AIRTEL Nigeria

SMS Voting on Ultimate love reality show 2020

You can vote using each housemate name in an SMS. For example to vote Victor, simply type VOTE Victor in a SMS and send to 32052

Example: VOTE Victor to 32052.

Note: Voting through SMS is limited to 100 votes per person.

How to Register on Ultimate Love Season 1 Reality Show 2020 using Mobile Phone and Tablet

STEP 1: Ensure you have Internet access and active data plan.

STEP 2: Visit Africa Magic mobile website – https://africamagic.dstv.com/page/ultimate-love-entries to register and vote.

STEP 3: Click on the Vote menu item.

STEP 4: Click on Register and enter your name, surname, year of birth, gender, cell phone number in the international format e.g. +27731234567 and your preferred password.

STEP 5: You will receive an OTP (One Time Pin) via SMS. Enter your OTP.

STEP 6: Upon successful registration, you will be able to vote after the show

NOTE: Mobile site votes are free. Data costs apply.

How to Vote on Ultimate Love 2020 using Mobile Phone

You may vote for your favourite housemate via the Africa Magic mobile site– https://africamagic.dstv.com/page/ultimate-love-entries

STEP 1: Click on the Vote menu item.

STEP 2: Click on Sign in and enter your cell phone number in the international format e.g. +27731234567.

STEP 3: Enter your chosen password

STEP 4: Select your favourite housemate.

STEP 5: Enter your number of votes and cast your vote by clicking VOTE.

Votes on the mobile site are limited to 100 votes per user.

NOTE: Mobile site votes are free. Data costs apply.

How to Register on Ultimate Love Nigeria Website using Desktop Computer

You can register to vote on the Africa Magic website– https://africamagic.dstv.com/page/ultimate-love-entries

STEP 1: Click on the Vote menu item.

STEP 2: Click on Register and enter your name, surname, year of birth, gender, cell phone number in the international format e.g. +27731234567 and your preferred password

STEP 3: You will receive an OTP (One Time Pin) via SMS.

STEP 4: Enter your OTP.

NOTE: Website Votes are free. Data costs apply. Once registered, you will be able to Vote after the show.

How to Vote on Ultimate Love using Laptop and Desktop Computer

You may vote for your favourite 2020 Ultimate Love housemate via the Africa Magic website – https://africamagic.dstv.com/page/ultimate-love-entries

STEP 1: Click on the Vote menu item.

STEP 2: Click on Sign in and enter your cell phone number in the international format e.g. +27731234567.

STEP 3: Enter your chosen password.

STEP 4: Select your favourite housemate.

STEP 5: Enter your number of votes and cast your vote by clicking VOTE.

NOTE: Website Votes are free, data costs apply. Votes on the website are limited to 100 votes per user.

How to Vote using DStv App or GOtv App 2020 (Active Nigerian Subscribers only) on Ultimate Love Nigeria

Please note that you will receive only 100 additional votes in either the MyGOtv or MyDStv apps. You will not receive 100 votes in each app i.e., should you have both subscriptions; you will still only receive 100 additional votes.

STEP 1: Download the MyDStv or MyGOtv App

Get an additional 100 votes with the MyDStv or MyGOtv App.

STEP 2: Download the MyDStv or MyGOtv App from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

STEP 3: No registration is required; log into the app selecting Nigeria; your surname or mobile number and your smartcard number.

STEP 4: Once you’ve logged into your MyDStv or MyGOtv App account page, look for the “Vote Now” button.

NOTE: You must be an active Nigerian DStv or GOtv subscriber to receive your 100 free app votes.

STEP 5: Click on “Vote Now” follow the instructions to cast your vote.

How to Register on GOTV App, DSTV App For Ultimate Love Voting 2020

The following steps should guide you on how to vote using the MyGOtv App and MyDStv App

You can register to vote by clicking on the vote now button inside the MyDStv or MyGOtv App.

STEP 1: Click on Register and enter your name, surname, year of birth, gender, cell phone number in the international format e.g. +27731234567 and your preferred password.

STEP 2: You will receive an OTP (One Time Pin) via SMS.

STEP 3: Enter your OTP. Once registered, you will be able to vote after the show.

STEP 4: MyDStvand MyGOtv App votes are free.

NOTE: Data costs apply here also.

How to Vote using GOTV/DSTV App on Ultimate Love Reality Show 2020

You may vote for your favourite Ultimate Love housemate by clicking on the vote now button inside the MyDStv or MyGOtv App

STEP 1: Click on Sign in and enter your cell phone number in the international format e.g. +27731234567.

STEP 2: Enter your chosen password.

STEP 3: Select your favourite housemate.

STEP 4: Enter your number of votes and cast your vote by clicking VOTE.

Votes are limited to 100 votes per user. MyDStv and MyGOtv App votes are free.

NOTE: Data costs apply.

Voting Polls for Ultimate Love Season 1 Show 2020

Vote your Ultimate Love 2020 Reality Show favourite housemate to avoid elimination/eviction from the show.