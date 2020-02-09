Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

See How to Watch Ultimate Love 2020 on GOtv, DStv and Online – Ultimate Love reality show is live on the 24/7 on Gotv and DStv, the reality tv show promises to be fun, viewers of the show have been on a search on how to watch ultimate love on DStv and GOtv, also watching online with the use of a phone or Laptop.

How to watch Ultimate Love on GOtv

If you have got GOTV in your house, the channel to tune in to is Channel 29 to watch the ultimate love (naija love reality show) and always stay connected for intriguing entertainment from the housemates.

Make sure your GOtv is activated and you are subscribed to GOtv Max or GOtv Plus to be able to view the ultimate love show on GOtv channel 29.

How to watch Ultimate Love on DStv

Viewers on DStv can watch the ultimate love reality show on Channel 198 every day as the show progresses to the final stages.

Make sure you are locked down to the DStv ultimate love Channel 198 to avoid the questions on how to watch ultimate love on DStv.

How to Watch Ultimate Love on Phone

Alternatively, if you don’t have a an active GOtv and DStv or if you have a problem of GOtv channel 29 not showing and DStv channel 198 not showing, you can watch the Ultimate Love 2020 show with your mobile phone by downloading the DTSV Now App. It is available for Android and iOS store.

Follow HERE to Download on Android or Download DSTV Now for iOS by following HERE.

You will have to create DStv Connect ID. You will need your smart card number to create the ID. Click on the DSTV Now Menu icon to reveal a list of TV channels available for streaming online.

How to Watch Ultimate Love Online (Laptop)

Do you know you can watch ultimate love online on your laptop? Visit now.dstv.com on a browser on your laptop. Create a DSTV connect ID then, Log in with your DSTV Connect ID. You will also need your smart card number to create the ID

After that click on the Live TV menu to reveal a list of TV channels available for live streams, Scroll down to Ultimate Love 2020 Live Broadcast.