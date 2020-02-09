Watch viral leaked video of Hausa Actress Maryam Booth

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Watch the viral leaked video of Hausa Actress Maryam Booth – Nigerians woke up to a scandalous video of Hausa actress Maryam Booth who’s video leaked online few hours and it has really gone viral.

The married Kannywood actress viral video was recorded by someone and leaked online few days after another scandal of Nigerian Senator Uba Sani’s video also leaked online.

Maryam booth is a respected and married Hausa actress who has been making waves among her Hausa peers in the Movie industry.

Either The video was released purposefully to blackmail the actress or not but a conspiracy theory from online users has linked a connection with Senator Uba’s viral video airing it possible for them to be in the same hotel room, though it’s still unconfirmed weather Maryam booth was the one that leaked Senator uba’s Video And Her latest video might means of retaliation but this video will surely tarnished the image of the respected Married Kannywood actress.

it still the conspiracy theory unconfirmed .

Kannywood is another arm of Nollywood Nigeria film industry.

*Update*

Kannywood Actress Maryam Booth threatens to sue ex-lover over nude video

Kannywood actress, Maryam Booth, has accused her former lover, Ibrahim Rufai, of leaking her nude video on social media.

#MaryamBooth trended on social media platform including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on Friday after a leaked nude video of the actress was leaked.

The three seconds nude video was shot in a room, apparently by someone the actress was intimate with. Maryam has now accused her former lover, Ibrahim Rufai, popularly known as Deezell, of leaking the video.

Deezell is a Nigerian musician based in Dubai.

“In a situation like this, one needs to be very observant before any pronouncement. But it is true that Deezell was my ex who then sneakily

recorded me while I was changing,” Maryam wrote on Instagram.