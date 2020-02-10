Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

ASUU diverts from planned strike to blaming govt on insecurity – It appears the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, have shelved the planned nationwide strike for the time being while launching series of criticism against the federal and state governments for the rise in insecurity, saying that many states are reverting to organizing their own internal security networks without treating the causes of insecurity.

This was disclosed by the ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan, Professor Deji Omole in Ibadan while speaking with journalists.

The ASUU chairman said: “The union had maintained that a time will come when the children of the poor will have nothing to eat but the rich in the society stating that the observation is happening now.

“Poor education funding has made Nigerian students live in zoo-like hostels with sad memories for society.

“Every year, they have a budget for themselves. The president and his cabinet get lion shares and some members of the National assembly with no brilliant contributions to the economy. They become billionaires overnight as a result of this insecurity.

“Instead of attending to poverty, education and unemployment, the security forces advise on buying more weapons. They keep on churning out bad policies that impoverish more families. And with no job, and a bad economy, crime and criminality are reigning supreme.

“Government must give electricity, tackle unemployment and attack poverty and fund education to keep children in focus on positive development attitudes.”