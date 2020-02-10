Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

CAC Pastor Sleeps with Man’s Wife as attempt on Daughter fails (Video + Photos) – A video has gone viral once again on social media as Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, was embarrassed After he had carnal knowledge with a Man’s Wife And Attempted same With Daughter.

In the viral video, the man recording was speaking in Yoruba language while he accused the pastor of committing adultery with his wife and attempting to commit such with his daughter too.

He was quite pissed and kept shouting while some members recorded the quarrel.

Niyi (@Physioniyii) Tweeted:

“You slept with my wife and you want to sleep with my daughter says a father to a Pastor of a church. This is despicable and if the allegations are true, these kinda “Men of God” should be purge from the Church of God”.