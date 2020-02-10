Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Senator, Ignatius Longjan Dies In Abuja Hospital – The Senator representing Plateau Southern Senatorial District of Plateau State and former Deputy Governor of the state, Senator Ignatius Datong Longjan has died in a Turkish hospital in Abuja.

Media Aide of Senator Longjang and his former Press Secretary when he was Deputy Governor, Mr Wulime Goyit confirmed the death of the Senator to New Telegraph on Monday morning in Jos.

Senator Longjan was elected in 2019 on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).