Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

INEC Recruitment portal: procedure for successful job application – The federal government through the independent national electoral commission, INEC, is currently carrying out a recruitment of new workforce and as a result, different information is already in circulation for all Nigerians teeming youths who are already awaiting for such opportunity to surface for them to take, if you are one of the Nigerians interested in this FG job, below are simple procedures for successful job application – Apply here!

According to the information on the recruitment portal of INEC, https://www.inecrecruitment.com/, the portal is opened already for applications to be submitted.

In view of this, it has become essential for applicants to know the 4 things that they must have before they can go ahead to apply for the job.

When you follow it religiously, you don’t have to put stress on yourself.

Kindly follow me as I dish out to you what you have to do in order to submit your form successfully.

(1) Log on to www.inecrecruitment.com

(2) Ensure you sight INEC logo with the full name

(3) Ensure these three menus displayed

– INEC recruitment portal

– Categories

– start application process.

(4) Then complete the interest form underneath.

(5) Ensure you put functional email and put correct details in the entire menu.

(6)When the form is submitted, you will be notified as soon as you can begin to apply.

(7) Wait patiently for reply from the commission. Always check your email for the link. It may be in spam or inbox

Follow this link as I continue with the rest proceedure

Four things you must have before application on INEC Recruitment portal

1) NCE or ND Certificate with 2 years post qualification cognate experience ( For Executive Officer’s category).

2) HND or BSC Certificate and NYSC exception or discharge letter (For the Admin Officer category).

3) Master’s Certificate and NYSC exception or discharge letter (For the Professional category).

4) Age: According to information gathered, if you are above 35 years, you cannot apply for the entry-level. If you are above 45, you cannot apply for the Professional Category.

Please pay attention to the above list, if you discover you have none of the things on the list, it will be better not to apply for the job at all depending on the category you will be applying for.