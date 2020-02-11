Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Jamb News: 10 trending Utme news today Tuesday, February 11, 2020 – The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2020 registration have started, as a result candidates and wards need to keep abreast of all the information and news about the examination.

We bring you top JAMB trending news for UTME 2020 as at today Tuesday, February 11, 2020:

1) Jamb 2020 registration closing in one week as over 1.4m registers – Candidates who wish to seat for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME as well as register for direct entry admission have less than one week to register.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has said a total of 1,434,632 candidates have so far registered for its ongoing 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME and Direct Entry…Read more

2) JAMB CBT portal: Practice UTME CBT past questions & answers for free –

The Joint Admissions and matriculation board (JAMB) has intensified efforts in ensuring credible CBT centers for future UTME exams; as a result more candidates will partake in the examination through a computer based test (CBT) – CLICK HERE to take the test!

3) JAMB Registrar Warns Varsities, Others against Illegal Admissions

AS the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board commenced on Monday the sale of forms for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, the board’s registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, has warned tertiary institutions against admitting candidates outside the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), saying any admission done outside the platform is illegal, null and void.

Oloyede in the weekly bulletin of the board made available to newsmen in Abuja wondered why institutions should jettison CAPS which is an automated platform meant to ease the conduct of admission and restore sanity in the exercise.

4) UTME 2020: JAMB Recommended Books for Physics 2020 –

UTME 2020: JAMB Recommended Books for Physics 2020 – See full list of recommended text books for physics.

5) UTME 2020: JAMB Recommended Books for Mathematics 2020 –

UTME 2020: JAMB Recommended Books for Mathematics 2020 – See full list of recommended text books for mathematics.

6) UTME 2020: JAMB Recommended Books for Use of English 2020

UTME 2020: JAMB Recommended Books for Use of English 2020 – See full list of recommended text books for Use of English.

7) Current JAMB Syllabus for all Subjects 2020/2021 (Pdf Download) –

One of the problems i found among JAMB candidates who make use of JAMB syllabus, is that they tend to make the syllabus their main study material. In fact, most of them even forget to study their books and focus on the syllabus – Download Syllabus PDF here!

8) 2020 UTME: JAMB conducts mock exam Feb 18 – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has concluded arrangements for the conduct of mock examination slated for February 18, 2020 nationwide.

The mock examination is at no cost to the candidates except the N600 payable to the private centre owners for candidates posted to centres not owned by JAMB.

The board disclosed that candidates can print their mock examination slips which are available online to know when and where to take the examination. The mock examination, which is voluntary, was an initiative of Prof. Is-haq Oloyede preparatory to the main UTME…Read more here!

9) JAMB Profile Creation 2020/2021 – How to Create JAMB Profile without Errors

Jamb Profile creation is as easy as A,B,C if you know exactly how to go about it. This JAMB profile creation resulted after the last JAMB CBT update.

Since JAMB completely got rid of the paper type examination which was considered to have a lot of inconsistencies, JAMB switched to Computer Based Test (CBT). In view of the present day realities, nothing is done offline anymore. To test the viability, uniqueness and speed of anything right now, it has to be online…Read more here!

10) 2020 UTME: JAMB nabs online agents over alleged extortion of candidates

Jan. 14, 2020 (NAN) The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Tuesday apprehended some agents of an accredited online payment service for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), for allegedly charging above the approved cost.

The board’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this to newsmen while monitoring the UTME/Direct Entry (DE) registration in Bwari, Abuja.

According to him, the agents, who worked for Unified Payments Services (UPS), charged some candidates the sum of N4,500, as against the approved cost of N4,000, for the registration…Read more here!