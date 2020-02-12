Eligibility for 2020 JAMB Mock Exam

Eligibility for the 2020 JAMB Mock Exam – As candidates for 2020 Unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME) prepare to partake in the mock test, some candidates however are not sure if they are eligible to seat for the exam.
Some candidates seem not to know whether or not they are eligible for the 2020 JAMB Mock exam while others are asking how they can register now for the mock exam. Let’s quickly clear the confusion so you know if you are eligible to take the 2020 JAMB Mock exam which comes up February 18, 2020.
In as much as a lot of you would like to take the Mock Exam, not everyone is qualified to do so.
If you did not indicate interest to take the mock exam during the 2020 UTME registration, you are simply not qualified to partake in the mock examination and there is absolutely nothing you can do about that now.
Whatever be the case, you do not have anything to worry about. You can have same mock exam experience by downloading and practicing with the JAMB CBT Mobile App, JAMB CBT Software for Computer Systems or by using the Free Online JAMB CBT Exam Platform.
For those who indicated interest to take the mock exam, you can proceed to print your JAMB Mock exam slip if you have not already done so to be able to know your exam time and venue.
I believe this has helped to clear the confusion. However, if you have any more questions concerning the mock exam, please post it as a comment so the community can help you.
I registered for the mock exams I have waited for my Exam slip with out seeing one. I have through this Allschool platform tried to print my slip but the result I get is “your detail is not found for this Exam” What do I do with just two days to go please help me.
I indicated interest for the JAMB mock, but I went for reprinting and they’re no details found.
As for me, am not asked wherther to sit for the exams or not. how am i going to know so that i can reprint my slip?
Please the mock reprint indicates that it will take place on the 23rd of this month is it that same slip that I will take to the exam venue