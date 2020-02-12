Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Jamb 2020: Jamb Mock exam Slip Reprinting: Centre, Venue and Time – JAMB has now activated the portal for the printing of UTME 2020 Mock exam slip. Candidates, who indicated interest to write the Mock Exam during the early registration period, can now print their exam slip for the mock exam, which is expected to hold on February 18th, 2020. The mock exam slip will indicate the venue and time of the exam for eligible candidates.

We advise all those who are eligible for the Mock Exam to also check their emails (including junk/SPAM Folder) as JAMB may also email the mock exam schedule.

Nevertheless, we have provided guidelines for candidates to print their Mock exam slips directly from the JAMB portal. See the details below;

Steps to Check and Reprint JAMB Mock Exam Slip

Visit the checking portal via this link; https://www.jamb.org.ng/ExamSlipPrinting1/PrintMockExaminationSlip Enter your JAMB Reg. No or Email in the space provided, and click “Print Examination Slip”. When the Exam Slip is revealed to you, go ahead and print it.

For those who will not be taking the mock exam, the JAMB CBT Mobile App and/or JAMB CBT Software for Computers will be very helpful in giving you the same Mock Exam Experience from your home.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board JAMB introduced the mock examination a few years back to help prepare candidates for the JAMB UTME Examination. JAMB Mock is not compulsory for all candidates because it is a preparatory examination for candidates who have no idea on how to write JAMB examination and the computer-based test CBT – Take online CBT test here!

It is observed that most candidates have no knowledge about computer or lack technical know-how on a computer, and this is why the CBT mock Examination was introduced to prepare candidates and to know the readiness of candidate on the exams.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has set the 18th of February 2020 for UTME Mock Examination, thereby candidates who apply for mock during the UTME JAMB registration should get ready for the exams on the stipulated date.

Candidates are advised to print their Mock Examination slips before the 18th of February 2020 for them to know their respective Centres, venues and time of their Exams as all candidates will be writing on the 18th of February 2020.

Candidates are to check the respective Emails they used for registration to print their Mock slip to know their various centers and venues and time of writing. They are advised to check both the inbox and spam of theirs mails to get theirs slips printed. Candidates who did not receive mail from JAMB are advised to visit nearby CBT Centre or Café to get their slips printed.