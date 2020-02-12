Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nysc announces date for 2020 Batch ‘A’ Online Registration – The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC Mobilization Exercise Timetable for 2020 Batch ‘A’ is out, Prospective corps members are advised to take note of the dates.

This is to inform 2020 Batch ‘A’ Prospective Corps Members that Online Registration commences on Thursday, 20th February and ends on Monday, 2nd March 2020.

Below is the full timetable for 2020 Batch ‘A’:

NYSC Mobilization Time-Table For 2020 Batch A