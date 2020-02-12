Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Why Fed Govt Has Reportedly Not Paid NPower January Stipend – N-Power volunteers across the country are eagerly looking forward to the Federal Government paying their January, 2020 stipend of N30,000 which will be the first payment of the year but report has revealed why the payment is yet to be made.

According to reliable sources, the Federal Government is contemplating on increasing the monthly stipend being paid to N-Power volunteers from N30,000 to N45,000 since the allowance of Corps members has been increased from N19,800 to N33,000.

Following the increment of corps members’ allowance and salaries of civil servants, rumors have been flying around that the Federal Government is contemplating on increasing the stipend of N-Power volunteers which is one of the reasons for the delay in January stipend.

However, it is yet uncertain when the increment will take effect but there are reports that it will happen before the middle of the year.

Also, N-Power volunteers have been clamoring for their stipend to be paid in the same period as civil servants and corps members because both are getting paid before the end of every month while N-Power volunteers get their stipend either in the first or second week of the next month.

According to N-Power stipend calendar, today’s date is 33rd of January, 2020 if there is anything like that. The volunteers have been clamoring that their January stipend be paid and also, subsequent stipends should be paid before the end of each month.