How to check EFCC Recruitment Shortlisted Candidate List for Pre-screening 2020/2021

How to check EFCC Recruitment Shortlisted Candidate List for Pre-screening 2020: In this article, I will update you with Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Recruitment full list of shortlisted candidates for pre-screening 2020. Stay focus and read through – View full list here!

As part of efforts to enhance its operations, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is in the process of recruiting qualified Nigerians into its Service.

IMPORTANT! Currently, EFCC Shortlisted List 2020 is not yet out online, DISREGARD any form of advert you come across. This page will be updated immediately the form is out.

IMPORTANT! Please desist from giving any form of gratification or inducement to any person or group of persons who may claim to render assistance to applicants. Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) strongly denounces this act. So, you must avoid it.

The list includes candidates from the following states:

All shortlisted candidates from the following States of origin: KADUNA, NIGER, PLATEAU, ZAMFARA, SOKOTO should go to the Kaduna Centre

All shortlisted candidates from the following States of origin: KANO, JIGAWA, KATSINA, YOBE, KEBBI should go to the Kano Centre

All shortlisted candidates from the following States of origin: ENUGU, ABIA, IMO, ANAMBRA, EBONYI should go to the Enugu Centre

All shortlisted candidates from the following States of origin: LAGOS, OGUN, OYO, OSUN, ONDO, EKITI should go to the Lagos Centre

All shortlisted candidates from the following States of origin: RIVERS, CROSS RIVER, DELTA, EDO, AKWA IBOM should go to the Port Harcourt Centre

All shortlisted candidates from the following States of origin: GOMBE, BAUCHI, BORNO, ADAMAWA, TARABA should go to the Gombe Centre

N/B: Only shortlisted candidates on this list should come for the screening physical

Date: Not yet announced.

Time: 8am

Venue: As stated above.

Dress code: White T-shirt, White Track Trousers/Shorts, and White Sneakers.

You are to come along with a valid means of identification, two (2) passport photographs, all original educational credentials, birth certificate/declaration of age, letter of indigeneship and certificate of medical fitness (if any) for sighting.

Members of the public are, however, warned to beware of fraudsters who may take advantage of the exercise to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians in whatever form as the exercise is not at any cost to the prospective candidates.

We cherish your opinion and we look forward to it. Hence, If you have any question as regards EFCC Recruitment Shortlisted Candidate 2020, kindly scroll down to the comment section and we will respond in no time.

