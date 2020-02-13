Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

INEC Recruitment Portal: Submit your details and wait for notification – On Monday 10th February 2020, The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced applications from suitably qualified candidates for employment to the position of Registration Area Officers (RAOs) on Grade Levels 07 and 08 in the Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the Country and experienced Professionals on Grade Levels 09 – 14 – Apply here!

Some of the Categories include:

– Professionals/Experienced Hires – Grade Levels 09 -14

– Administrative Officer II (Registration Area Officer) – Grade Level 08

– Executive Officer (Registration Area Officer) – Grade Level 07

Four things you must have before application on INEC Recruitment portal

NCE or ND Certificate with 2 years post qualification cognate experience ( For Executive Officer’s category).

HND or BSC Certificate and NYSC exception or discharge letter (For the Admin Officer category).

Master’s Certificate and NYSC exception or discharge letter (For the Professional category).

Age: According to information gathered, if you are above 35 years, you cannot apply for the entry-level. If you are above 45, you cannot apply for the Professional Category.

The cumbersome application method

When you follow it religiously, you don’t have to put stress on yourself.

Kindly pay attention as we explain what you have to do in order to submit your form successfully.

Visit www.inecrecruitment.com and Ensure you sight INEC logo with the full name, Ensure these three menus displayed before you Start application process.

Then complete the interest from underneath.

Ensure you put functional email and put correct details in the entire menu.

When the form is submitted, you will be notified as soon as you can begin to apply.

Wait patiently for reply from the commission. Always check your email for the link. It may be in spam or inbox

Thousands of Nigerians have attempted to apply the above advertised vacancies through the official portal for INEC recruitment but the process is rather cumbersome.

The first stage is when you visit the website applicants will be prompted to fill in their names, phone number and email address, after clicking submit the information below displays:

Information Submitted

Thank you for filling the interest form. You will be notified when you can begin to apply for the positions advertised.

Thank you

When will applicants be notified for proper application?

Thousands of candidates who filled in their details as stated above have received the same response asking them to wait for notification via email or text messages for them to actually apply for the advertised position, but so far no one have been notified.

Currently it is unclear when and how the next stage of the application process will begin, my guess is that INEC will try to perform a prescreening using the details submitted in order to allow only suitable candidates to apply for the job.